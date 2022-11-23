Some of the memories are very old, like dinosaur bones, beyond time, beyond musing but fearsome in the remembering. At Thanksgiving, we remember the times now gone. A unique vocabulary fits the table, the living and the dead are seated with us all.

The table is arranged with china or paper plates, one year there were so many guests the choice of paper saved in clean-up. The center piece remains an old family heirloom, the silver tray where our guest the tanned turkey sets. Do any children ask about his life? Farmers in the clan hush the thought, “Where does that child get that?” Then, smiles all around.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

