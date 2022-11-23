Some of the memories are very old, like dinosaur bones, beyond time, beyond musing but fearsome in the remembering. At Thanksgiving, we remember the times now gone. A unique vocabulary fits the table, the living and the dead are seated with us all.
The table is arranged with china or paper plates, one year there were so many guests the choice of paper saved in clean-up. The center piece remains an old family heirloom, the silver tray where our guest the tanned turkey sets. Do any children ask about his life? Farmers in the clan hush the thought, “Where does that child get that?” Then, smiles all around.
Time erodes and passes like the great white bowl of mashed potatoes, a thank you arrives and a ladling then pass it to your right. Someone says “Wish dad were here!” And so begins the current and torrent of time.
“I remember he’d always have a Camel cigarette on his lip. He’d spit the tiny tobacco hair off and look to the table. It was his table.”
“Mom did the work.”
Did anyone remember the year your brother was late for dinner? The silence turned the room red. “We thought dad would kill him.”
Dad was a Ranger and finished in Czechoslovakia, after Hill 400, after Dachau. He’s a memory but comes to life at Thanksgiving.
“The war changed him,” an aunt offers, as if this was a communion and the little white wafer could save us the recall of some of the memories. At the Thanksgiving table, the family finds its rhythm, becomes cohesive, one member fits in at least for the day, each fills the hollows and the times past are revived.
Lessons are shared at Thanksgiving. Of course, family gives thanks, raising folded hands, bowing in the solemn nature of good times and bad times, thankful for life. Someone leads in prayer and someone adds an amen and someone has snuck a golden roll, dipped the spoon in the gravy and nibbled a smidgen of the turkey, sliced now and laid out like a loaf of bread.
Years roll away at the table, one year new arrivals, the first time a son brings his bride. Another year, a reconciliation, members once gone have returned. Joy comes in tiny whispers across the table. Giggles are left for the corners but are there, allowed and in the sacred ways, fitting. Without joy, Thanksgiving is a mess hall of staid, cardboard conversation. Raise the glass of cold water, the carafe of wine, the cup of soda. We’re all here, thank God.
Thanksgivings echo our family times, the community days now gone, the nation’s important events, the living and the dying. Some will recall the days when they had nothing and some will have nothing.
Homeless families reside somewhere, but Thanksgiving should give them names or places or a moment of silence. Thanksgiving cannot change the harshness in life, the loneliness or the wonder. Life has moments of kindness and cruelty, birth and death. It is, above all else, a time to remember what has been, a time to share the strivings everyone has, a time to reflect and a time to consider how to change.
It is that next year is here, set before us, and giving thanks, we have the means to make it better.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
