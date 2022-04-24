While Iowans are rejoicing about the future reductions in our Iowa income tax, (from 8.53% down to 3.9%) it is a good time to look at how the majority Republicans are spending our tax dollars.
Our Republican majority is generous to the wealthy. According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, there is available to big businesses a Research Activities Tax Credit, and in its annual report for last year it listed the companies earning research activities tax credits over $500,000. If their research activities exceeded the taxpayer’s Iowa tax liability, Iowa gave them “refunds.” Nineteen companies applied for this. The top company to apply was Deere & Co., which received a tax credit equal to 6.5% of the firm’s research activities.
Deere’s tax credit was $11,394,443. At 6.5%, according to my calculator, that amounts to $740,638.79 that Deere can take off its income tax. If its tax is less than that, Iowa “refunds” the company the difference. The grand total for all 19 companies’ tax credits is $36,240,947.
Why are we Iowa taxpayers paying for these big corporations’ research? Are we working family taxpayers being taken for a ride? I think it’s time to stop this tax credit scam.
Be sure to ask your Republican legislators about all of this, and remember this next time you vote. Vote for Democrats!