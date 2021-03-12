“New part-time position paying $99,855 for 30 hours per week. Interacting with local, state and federal legislative bodies, government agencies and the city’s partners to represent the city’s business plans, partnerships and interests.”
I thought there was a city hiring freeze. Guess I was wrong about that. At 40 hours per week, the assistant city manager resigned to spend more time with her family. Now she will be working 10 hours less to be at home, I guess.
Then the city manager wants to create a new city office to alleviate local poverty. Hire three new employees at $102,355. Where are these funds coming from? And if we have that much to spend to alleviate poverty, we could hire 10 part time workers for the street department or leisure services department and spread the wealth rather than just three people in an office.
Where’s the mayor on all this? Council members seem to give this a hearty approval.