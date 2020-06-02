TH reporter Allie Hinga has been working on an end-of-the-school-year story to mark the closings of two Dubuque Catholic elementary schools: St. Anthony and Holy Ghost.
Dozens of alumni and even teachers from both schools shared their memories with us, and we will publish Allie’s story and many of the submissions we received on Sunday, June 7.
I loved reading the anecdotes people shared with us. The stories from Holy Ghost brought back so many memories of my own childhood, attending school along with hundreds of kids on the Central Avenue campus in the 1970s. It was quite a place.
The stories about “St. A’s,” as many people referred to their school, were reminiscent as well since both schools shared time at Jones Junior High (aka Washington Annex), so we had some classes together and many shared experiences.
I have incredibly fond memories of those days, walking up the dreaded “ramp,” getting to eat “hot lunch” in the church basement, racing down the fire escape in the “old building,” getting donuts from Marge at the Donut Hut across the street.
The memories submitted from the community are pretty great, and I think readers are in for a treat this weekend. It’s a nice tribute to two wonderful schools and the people who made them so special.
Bee disappointment stings
Last week should have been the experience of a lifetime for a Dubuque seventh grader, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t to be.
Saanvi Ram, a student at George Washington Middle School, won the TH Regional Spelling Bee in March and secured her spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, originally scheduled to be held last week in National Harbor, Md.
Saanvi is a phenomenal speller who has participated in the TH bee since third grade. I was thrilled to see her win and so disappointed she didn’t get to compete on the national stage.
Congrats, Saanvi, on making it to this level. Your dedication to the study of language is truly inspirational. With one more year of eligibility, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Saanvi earn the right to compete at the national bee next year.
Concert coming to a couch near you
I hope you got the hang of the Thirsty Thursday Couch Concerts on Facebook Live and had a chance to sing along with Ralph Kluseman last week.
We know some readers were struggling to figure out how to watch after the first concert, so we added a link on our Facebook page that will take you right to it. If you didn’t catch it, you can go on and watch it now on the TH Facebook page. It’s a really fun diversion, and from your couch, you can sing along as loud as you want.
Tune in this week at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Joie Wails Band. Thirsty Thursday Couch Concerts are sponsored by Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant in Stockton, Ill.
Nominate a Farm Family of the Year
We’ve decided to push back our Tri-state Farm Family of the Year event, hoping we will all be more comfortable gathering in a few months. The event will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Because of the longer timeline, we’ve extended the deadline to nominate a farm family.
We will honor a dairy, a grain, a livestock and an organic farm family at our event. Nominees must live in one of these counties: Dubuque, Jackson, Grant, Lafayette, Jo Daviess, Clayton or Delaware.
Go to telegraphherald.com/farmfamilies to nominate a local farm family, and join us in September.