When I got tested for COVID-19 in mid-September, I was showing no symptoms. I attributed the fatigue I had been feeling to stress. I only got tested because I knew I had been exposed to someone with the virus. I expected the prompt consolation of a negative result and was utterly shocked when the test came back positive.
The day I got my result, Dubuque was for the second time designated a CDC “red zone” due to high numbers of cases per capita. One of the reasons why red zones develop is silent community spread — when the virus infects many people undetected.
Without that test, I might not have known I was carrying the virus. I could have spread it to more people at work, at the farmers’ market, or at the park without ever knowing.
The moral of this story is that everyone whose work involves interfacing with the public should seriously consider periodic testing as a precautionary measure. And anyone who tests positive should inform everyone they have seen in the previous two weeks. We are used to thinking of health as a private matter, but COVID-19 is a public concern.
Had I not been tested, I could have avoided the stress and fear that came with my result. But unlike what my grandmother said, what you don’t know can indeed hurt you — and those around you — very much. The truth matters; it might be the difference between life and death. It is better to know.