Another third party, (possibly even a fourth party,) may be in the process of being planned. No doubt its founders are hoping that it will be successful and contribute to the nation’s well-being. As is usually the case with third parties, optimism and hope propel its founders and supporters.
A look at our political history offers a good evaluation of its chances for success and ultimate fate.
Third parties proliferated in our history and indeed some had an impressive impact nationwide in spite of the fact that few lasted very long. Almost always they testified to the fact that some voters were dissatisfied with the prevailing major parties and desired change. All had some common characteristics and also similar fates. Starting out from an insignificant beginning they pricked the curiosity of the discontented who viewed emerging third party leaders with plenty of hope and most certainly often with lots of adulation.
Our first party, Hamilton’s Federalist Party, which was active off and on for some 45 years, has never been given sufficient credit for preventing the evolution of the states into nations. If that had happened the emerging U.S. would most likely have emulated Europe and become carved up into national boundaries and competing nations, replete with custom duties, passports and, lo and behold, national standing armies. Without doubt national wars would have proliferated to no end. In fact, the states were already competitively bidding for western land with some even taking potshots across their boundaries. National wars were flickering. But Hamilton correctly pushed for the supremacy of the federal government over state governments, a policy which suppressed unimaginable potential conflicts.
One of the most outstanding if not imposing example of a third party was the Populist Party of the 1890s. It was impressively led by James B. Weaver, an Iowan whose adventurous political career spanned decades and included stints in various parties, including the Greenback Party. His long time attractive mansion is still a major attraction in Bloomfield.
Its party platform called for progressive reforms which included a graduated income tax, shorter workweek, popular election of the senators. Under Teddy Roosevelt’s leadership it advocated, among other elements, conserving natural resources, breaking up monopolies, pure food and drugs, etc. — a Square Deal for both business and workers.
Essentially, as has been the decisive case in our political history, if a third party acquires increasing support among the voters, i.e. becomes popular, the existing major parties will inevitably pre-empt many of its platform and thus guarantee its demise — and, yes, even cause favorable political terms such as Populism and Progressivism to transmogrify into their current and often negative, if not condemnatory, connotations.
Ironically, though a Progressive, Teddy Roosevelt was an imperialist and militarist who sent the navy around the globe for no other reason than to demonstrate our attempt at global domination and influence.
No surprise that we picked up during the Spanish-American War the colonial debris of the decaying global Spanish Empire. Yet, this policy generated one of the most crucial efforts toward a third party in the form of the Anti-Imperialist League. It was founded in 1898 during the Spanish-American War, heavily criticized the acquisition of colonies and totally rejected global imperialism. It included among its supporters hundreds of prominent Americans: Mark Twain, John Dewey, former President Grover Cleveland, Jane Addams, Andrew Carnegie, Samuel Gompers, Carl Schurz as well as former Iowa Governor William Larrabee.
Had it succeeded in its anti-imperialist and peaceful policies and had it survived we would not have entered so many wars and could have saved tens of trillions spent on mostly futile wars. A chance to become the Switzerland of the globe was missed. As it evolved, our military spending became the top never ending cause of our ongoing decline of our living standard relative to foreign economies. That is our never admitted grand historical tragedy. 800 military installations around the globe, garnished with the Army Corps of Engineers being active in some 80 countries, have drained our resources and diverted attention from dire domestic issues. Money and resources spent abroad for military causes constitute the single most giant trade off and opportunity cost of deserting domestic well-being. The priority of foreign policy over domestic policy has lasted too long. It’s time to reverse this self-immolative policy and put the priority on domestic policies before the current nationwide political discontent overwhelms everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.