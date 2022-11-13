Early in the midterm election cycle, I got a call from Minnesota. “Herschel Walker is running for the Senate? What are you guys doing down there?!”
Walker’s seemingly absurd campaign has only increased the awe of Georgians and onlookers alike as repeated revelations about his background and past actions have emerged.
But the Republican stayed in the race, nipping at the heels of Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock in campaign polls and the general election, finishing with 48.5% to Warnock’s 49.4%, (and Libertarian Chase Oliver, 2%).
Now Walker is in a runoff against the incumbent senator because of a Georgian Jim Crow law that demands that to prevail, a candidate must win by 50% plus one.
Georgia’s majority vote rule was passed in 1964 to ensure that White Southern Democrats controlled Georgian elected leadership. Legal experts have observed that “No state was more systematic and thorough in its efforts to deny or limit voting and office holding by Blacks.”
In 1962, the Supreme Court ruled Georgia’s state electoral college, the County Unit System, violated the “one man one vote rule.” The CUS, established in 1917, ensured Southern Democratic dominance at the ballot box. The system assigned each of the 159 counties unit points; six to “urban” counties, four to “towns” and two to 121 rural counties. Candidates who won the most county units in a primary or general election, won.
The 121 rural counties handily dominated any statewide election and trumped the power of Black “urban” voters.
When the CUS was lost, Georgia was in the midst of “the most dramatic increase in Black registration since Reconstruction,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. “Negro voting is more significant now than any other time in this century.”
No stranger to establishing new rules to restrict minority votes and Black office holding, the state convened an Elections Laws Study Committee and enacted the majority vote rule in 1964. Denmark Groover, the bill sponsor, argued it was necessary “to prevent ‘bloc groups’ from controlling elections … to thwart election control by Negroes and other minorities.”
Under the majority rule, if a Black candidate won a primary or general election by a plurality but less than 50%, a runoff was required so that White voters got a second chance to vote together against the Black candidate.
It worked.
Since the 1990s, runoffs returns have typically benefited Republicans, even against White Democrats. In 1992, Wyche Fowler unexpectedly lost his Senate seat because a Libertarian candidate won enough votes to keep his general election total under 50%.
But 2020 was a notable exception, when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Warnock both won runoff contests — one a Black candidate.
The first Black v, Black U.S. Senate contest will square off on Dec. 6, just four weeks after the general election per Georgia state code. It will be a single state race, likely the subject national attention with a frenzy of advertising. It will likely be the race that determines the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
Older White GOP voters are traditionally the mainstay of runoff races while Black turnout usually plummets; but voter turnout has been astronomical over the past three cycles.
Either way, Walker has already won something per the Jim Crow motivated majority vote rule — a chance to compete again. The Democrat, Warnock, hasn’t yet been barred from representing the state in D.C.; but a law established to ensure race discrimination still might allow Walker, the GOP-approved Black candidate, to take his place.
The majority vote rule seems again to be achieving its purpose to providing a losing majority party candidate a second opportunity to potentially win a statewide election.
