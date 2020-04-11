Recently I stopped at a store to pick up some things we needed. When I asked one of the employees why they aren’t all wearing masks, she replied that management won’t allow it because “it looks bad. It’s bad for business.”
Individuals working in retail could come in contact with hundreds of people each day. Consequently, they are no doubt frequently exposed to the virus. So for companies to put their workers’ lives on the line as they seem to be doing is reprehensible — both for their employees and customers alike. While most of us are able to sequester ourselves at home, the people who provide our food, prescriptions, gas, carry out meals, don’t have that luxury. They are our unsung heroes. The least we can do is limit their exposure to the virus as much as we possibly can.
It’s now an accepted fact that we can spread COVID-19 even if we feel fine. It’s also an accepted fact (finally!) that wearing a mask does help prevent transmission of the virus to others. Retailers need to step up and protect both their employees and their customers. The mask issue isn’t about being afraid of getting sick. Rather, it’s about being responsible enough not to chance spreading a potentially fatal disease.
Wearing a mask might feel “nerdy,” but the alternative is jeopardizing the health of those with whom we come into contact — particularly all the people who help keep us going. Hopefully, masks will soon become the “new normal.”