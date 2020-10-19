Anti-mask protesters fill the streets shouting: “The mask is oppression” and “Don’t mask my liberty” and “The mask is a violation of our individual freedoms.”
Strange that these protesters submit meekly as a lamb as the government dictates that: they must obtain a license to drive, that they must register their automobile even though they own it outright, they must pay taxes, they must send their children to school, they must meet requirements to start a business, they must place garbage containers out on certain days, and on and on and on.
Who is the government that dictates and why does it dictate? The government is you and your neighbor. You have gathered together as you realize that you can do more for yourselves as a group than you can individually. You and your neighbors and others like you elected a person to represent your interests at the local, state and federal levels. It is these people who represent you that pass rules and regulations for the benefit and safety of the community as a whole. This is called democracy.
If you are dissatisfied with a rule such as mask wearing, you tell your representative to try to convince the ruling body to change the rule. Protests are for unjust causes and mask wearing is not unjust as it is for the benefit and safety of the public as a whole.
Wear the mask because you are concerned about your family and your neighbors.