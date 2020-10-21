I’ve got TF, and I’ve got it bad. It came on suddenly about four years ago. At first, I didn’t think it would hurt me too much — but it did.
I think others are hurting, too. For example, I always thought religious people were kind, honest and thought about others, but, now, I see some religious people support lying, cruelty, disrespect, ego, nastiness and stupidity. That can’t be what Christ wanted. He said, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I’m sure other religious leaders felt the same. These people who have gone astray must have TF, too.
I have difficulty sleeping peacefully and waking energized for a new day, and I worry what that new day will bring. I feel the world is laughing at us — TF — it’s got to be TF.
How can I be happy when people are dying? And it could have been controlled so easily. Yup, TF again.
Hope? Yes, I have hope — hope that in less than three weeks, my TF might be cured.
I am so tired of Trump Fatigue!
Vote!