The economic landscape of Dubuque experienced the same sweeping forces of industrialization that started in the east and rolled across the rest of the nation. These economic changes produced a dramatically different country. Stories of the transformations can be charted locally. These stories generally provide descriptions of how a locality coped with the transformations. These transformation stories reveal the changes from agrarian to urban, and from hand to machine production of goods and services.
These processes of industrialization generated fortunes for the bosses and managers.
Workers struggled to secure better wages and working conditions.
The rise of industrialization also created many hardships for labor in the new and expanding factories and shops. The bosses got rich while the workers struggled to secure a decent standard of living. The general workforce often confronted low pay, arrogant managers, job insecurity, and exhausting work routines. The typical worker labored ten hours a day, six days a week. Without workplace health and safety codes, working-class neighborhoods buzzed with grisly accounts of death, maiming, and other job-related injuries and diseases from unguarded machinery, fires, explosions, bad ventilation, and unsanitary conditions.
At growing numbers of job sites workers turned to collective action. Their demands for redress were summarily dismissed. Instead of negotiating with the nascent union, management resisted with coercive tactics, refusing to meet with labor representatives. The employers also adopted more oppressive work rules, dismissing union organizers, embracing yellow-dog contracts, utilizing lockouts, and hiring strikebreakers. Public officials usually sided with management in labor disputes as did the courts, police, militia, and the U. S. Army. The bosses’ rigid antipathy for unionization meant that Dubuque acquired a reputation as an antiunion town.
Getting nowhere with their bosses or companies, disgruntled workers mounted a campaign to improve wages, hours, and working conditions. This had already become the centuries old rallying cry for militant labor. This activism also posed real peril for workers. They risked losing their main source of income. But those with skilled jobs had more job control. They could use that power to counteract management’s unilateral control of workplace conditions.
Despite the persistent obstacles that most wage earners faced, they continued their quest for union recognition and protective labor legislation. The first union was the printer’s union, Typographical Union No. 22, Iowa’s oldest craft organization, chartered in 1855. By the 1880s, cigarmakers, rail workers, tailors, and blacksmiths turned to unionization. These workers were white, male, and skilled. They limited their interests to wage rates and work rules, two areas where they exercised some power. They also avoided partisan politics to protect those with public sector employment from the uncertainties of the political arena.
This limited venture into unionism changed dramatically when a national group, the Knights of Labor, formed 1869, began a Dubuque membership drive in 1885. Within two years, the Knights membership peaked at 2,500 here. The Knights broadened their appeal by welcoming women, blacks, recent European immigrants, and unskilled laborers to their ranks. Their activities also took on the trappings of modern trade unionism. They combined aggressive union organizing and even ventured into third party politics.
Clearly the hallmarks of modern trade unionism had been laid in Dubuque, Iowa.
Scharnau is retired from a history teaching career.
