Voters need to keep in mind when Republicans are running for office, remember how they handled the COVID-19 virus. Many have been following President Trump and his anti-science agenda, just so he can get the economy going so he can get re-elected. He isn’t doing what is best for the country.
Letter: Republicans mishandling pandemic
