Every time a mass shooting happens in America, people wring their hands — or pound their fists — and say, “Something should be done about this.” And then nothing changes.

Iowans will find a measure on their ballots this November, and at first blush, it might look like something that could give common-sense gun laws a chance. But in fact, it’s just the opposite. Any Iowan who would even consider supporting any common-sense gun laws should vote no to Public Measure No. 1 on the back of the ballot.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

