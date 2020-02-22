In 2013, the U.S. Federal Housing Authority wrote to the City of Dubuque and drew dramatic attention to the city’s lack of progress toward fair housing.
The FHA mandated action and further suggested that the city could mitigate negative racial bias by passing a source-of-income ordinance. However, calls for new language/data/labels, additional surveys and more study brought more procrastination. Even when folks have sufficient income to rent, there were those who reject some valid income as illegitimate.
Brett Shaw, Brad Cavanagh (past members of the Housing Commission and now on the Dubuque City Council), and Alexis Steger (City Housing Director) have expressed an openness to looking at this issue with fresh eyes. We are hopeful that this is a cause for some optimism.
Some landlords object. They voice the mantra that risk, regulations and inspections are odious and inconvenient. Will the City Council members agree? A call for more and more data collection sounds rational and safe but it may be simply obfuscation.
We believe that movement on this issue will take courage. There is still plenty of prejudice among us. Some of it is born of fear, isolation, nostalgia and a desire to resist change. While we can all understand such bias (and may indeed share it at times), we are called to move beyond it.
Let us marshal our good will and pass a source-of-income ordinance. It is the right thing to do.