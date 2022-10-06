Ask yourself, “Am I better off today than I was two years ago”?

It is important to remember that the Democratic party has controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency for the last two years. So, what have they done for us?

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

franks

I have to say I agree. I am certainly not better off today than two years ago and it sounds as thought it will get worse before it gets better.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.