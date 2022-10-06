Ask yourself, “Am I better off today than I was two years ago”?
It is important to remember that the Democratic party has controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency for the last two years. So, what have they done for us?
Gasoline, food and clothing prices have increased substantially, while inflation continues above 8%. This self-inflicted damage can be attributed to misguided energy and monetary policies. The democratic answer to this is to pass the “Orwellian doublespeak” Inflation Reduction Act. This act does nothing to reduce inflation according to non-partisan sources. Meanwhile, as covered on CNN, Biden throws a party for himself for passing the act while the on-screen financial ticker shows the Dow falling by a breathtaking 1,200 points, taking your IRA/401k/pension crashing down with it.
Despite the Biden campaign pledge to “shut down the virus if he is elected,” more people have died from COVID-19 under the Biden administration than under the previous administration.
Illegal border crossings are at record numbers. Another self-inflicted crisis by the administration results in human trafficking and drug mule delivery of fentanyl. The DEA reports over 50,000 fentanyl related deaths last year.
If you’re running a food pantry, an undertaker, or trafficking in drugs, these are booming times. For the rest of us, remember in November.
I have to say I agree. I am certainly not better off today than two years ago and it sounds as thought it will get worse before it gets better.
