I kindly ask that you select another commentator besides Victor Davis Hanson to cycle into the “Other View” section of the Opinion page. His rhetoric, particularly around race and immigration, is on the far fringe, and borders on dangerous.
In his April 29 column, “How America became La La Land,” when discussing immigration, he states that “(Biden’s) administration wanted a changing, more favorable electorate and demography at any cost.”
Hanson’s message here is not subtle. It is a message of White grievance. It is a message of weaponized racial anxiety. It is one that seeks to make his readers afraid of our immigrant neighbors, especially our country’s proud immigrants that are Black and Brown, whom he seeks to paint as “the other.” His rhetoric gives echoes of a far-right conspiracy theory known as the Great Replacement Theory, which essentially states that White people in the United States will eventually be replaced by people of color, particularly through immigration.
This theory is rooted in White supremacy — it is anti-American, and it is evil. Any inkling that Hanson gives to it through his word choice and through “subtle” winks and nods in his writing should have absolutely no place on the pages of our Telegraph Herald.
As a reader, I encourage you to find an alternative commentator for his slot on the Opinion page. Your readers who are immigrants and/or people of color deserve more than having to see the words of someone who seeks to make others afraid of them.