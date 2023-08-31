On Aug. 18, Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea met with President Joe Biden at Camp David to complete an historic accord. The three nations will significantly expand trilateral military exercises. Seoul and Tokyo will also significantly expand communication and cooperation related to security.

This follows up on a March meeting in Tokyo between the leaders of the two Asia nations. At that time, they reached positive agreements on trade and security.

Recommended for you

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu