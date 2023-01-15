This comment regards the TH letter to the editor entitled, “Work on Five Flags should include removing mural of raised, clenched fists.”

I have never sent anything to the editorial page. But this is such a great letter, I had to respond. I like most murals, but these raised fist ones are very offensive. They all need to be removed.

