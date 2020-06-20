I grew up in a country community in south central Iowa, with many relatives on both sides of our family. Two of my uncles on my mother’s side were single and had served in the Army in Europe in WWII. A dry sense of humor was the conversational menu.
When commenting on someone in the community or in politics that was rough, lacking or ignoring social manners or skills, they would say that person “has no couths” (as in the word “uncouth”), not saying necessarily that person was bad or dumb, or lacked other good characteristics.
President Trump, aside from other strong points, often seems to want to prove he has “no couths.” Of course some in the press mirror this also.