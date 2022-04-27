The voucher system is the path to do away with the public school system.
For 39 years I worked in a state agency which served students in public and parochial schools in nine counties in Northeast Iowa. I observed that in both public and parochial schools the focus was on helping students as best as the educators could.
I also saw that if an opportunity arose for a job in the public school often the parochial administrators, guidance counselors and teachers would jump at a chance to move into the public system. In addition, some staff were on the defensive in referring a student for services in fear their school might not be in compliance with some law.
The common ground for public education is to be science-based. Methodists, Catholics, Muslims, Baptists, Mormons and Unitarian students can learn together and get to know each other on a neutral playing field. We do not need a school for each denomination. Creationism or supernaturalism or American supremacy can be taught to students on Sunday mornings and in weekday out-of-school classes. Unfortunately for home-schooled students, I understand the monitoring and evaluations are weak. We can anticipate the death of education for our youth if property taxpayers are going to be asked to pay for students’ indoctrination.