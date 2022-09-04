“Do something” is a common refrain following a mass public shooting. Politicians (generally liberal) jump on their soapboxes while emotion is high, grandstand their “concern,” demonize their opponents, then wait for the media hype to subside, and move on. Sometimes they pass legislation, the main effect being to make them look like they’re “doing something.”
Political knee-jerk reactions following unconscionably tragic events, like the mass-murder of young children, will not minimize the problem. The problem is not a legal one and effective solutions have little to do with that inanimate object, the gun.
Research at the Rockefeller Institute suggests “laws which regulate the ‘what’ (i.e., what guns/products are allowed) do not have much of an impact on overall population homicide.” That means banning “assault” weapons (to some, apparently, any scary-looking gun), limiting magazine capacities, or cosmetics unrelated to lethality like folding stocks, pistol grips, and flash and sound suppressors, will accomplish little.
In contrast, “laws that regulate the ‘who’ (i.e., who has legal access to firearms) may have an appreciable impact on firearm homicide, especially if access is restricted specifically to those people who are at the greatest risk of violence,” including those under active restraining orders and crimes involving drugs or alcohol.
The institute goes on to say universal background checks and due process “red flag” laws have demonstrated effectiveness and don’t weaken or undermine the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Of course, no law, if unenforced, will do anything to reduce the atrocities and, indeed, we see liberal prosecutors who don’t prosecute, blue-state no-bail laws for violent crime, and more concern for perpetrators than victims.
Moreover, many of the mass-casualty events in the news might have been prevented or minimized had authorities enforced current laws and acted on a tip or information gleaned from social media sources. Also, the public seems mostly unaware of the numerous instances where tragedy was averted by a “good guy (or girl) with a gun.” They’re not widely reported, perhaps because they don’t fit the liberal media’s preferred narrative.
What should be asked is why more laws are needed, not just regarding guns but nearly everything else. Are they simply band-aids covering deeper societal pathologies? If it’s the “who” and not the “what,” that needs addressing, why are there increasingly more “who’s” acting homicidally or suicidally?
Perhaps this: The 1960s saw traditional social/cultural mores cast aside for a progressive, libertine ethos of life unencumbered by “old fashioned” morals. That’s not to say those mores were just or equal, only that there’s a price to pay for abandoning the constraints of individual responsibility and morality. Were the children at Red Wing, Newtown, Uvalde and others paying that price?
Consider this. Most so-called “progressive” policies, whether intended or not, have undermined the traditional family — the social unit long proven to provide the best environment for raising well-adjusted children and the fundamental building block of strong societies.
The proliferation of violent video games, Hollywood’s explicit promotion of sex and violence and expanding evidence of social media’s atomizing effects have led to increasing mental health issues. “Great Society” programs, the result of unrealistic altruistic impulses, have weakened traditional familial bonds, promoted attitudes of entitlement and created an increasingly dissolute culture.
Until this is recognized, admitted and the perverse incentives of these polices are changed, all the laws in the world — even a constitutional amendment removing the right to keep and bear arms — aren’t going to stop the problem.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
