“Do something” is a common refrain following a mass public shooting. Politicians (generally liberal) jump on their soapboxes while emotion is high, grandstand their “concern,” demonize their opponents, then wait for the media hype to subside, and move on. Sometimes they pass legislation, the main effect being to make them look like they’re “doing something.”

Political knee-jerk reactions following unconscionably tragic events, like the mass-murder of young children, will not minimize the problem. The problem is not a legal one and effective solutions have little to do with that inanimate object, the gun.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

