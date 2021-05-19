I agree with the TH editorial concerning the Heritage Trail surfacing. The County Conservation crew uses the right gradation of good crushed limestone and smooths it out nicely. Asphalt develops cracks, breaks up in places and is difficult to repair back to its original smoothness. Also, if paving is not full width there will be ruts along the edge. Hikers and bikers who drift off the paving will wipe out in the edge-rut.
A few years ago I was biking the trail with a friend who had extensive experience riding over a hundred trails all across the United States. (visit www.TRAVERSEUSA.BLOGSPOT.COM). His comment on the Heritage Trail was that it is one of the smoothest and best crushed stone trails he has ridden — smoother than most asphalt trails.
Crushed stone will be safer, smoother and have less maintenance costs in the long run.