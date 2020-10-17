We have had a total of four signs stolen from our front yard on two different occasions within the last three weeks. The signs were supporting conservative candidates and pro-life.
I’d like the person stealing the signs to next time ... just come to the door, and let’s have an adult conversation.
Or, are we to conclude from your action, how your political party feels about respect for others and making a quality life together?
Does this reflect how your party really must feel about free speech and other constitutional rights like freedom of religious expression?
The “sign” you erected, by stealing ours, tells us your America isn’t much like the one that we have and cherish.