It sometimes seems that changes in community leadership come in waves.
Communities can bob along for years with many of the same leaders in place and then comes a period of transition. The greater Dubuque area might well be experiencing such a period now.
This past week, the Telegraph Herald reported announcements about a new superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, a new Dubuque police chief and three new principals at Holy Family Catholic Schools. A few weeks earlier, Northeast Iowa Community College announced its choice for the successor to longtime President Liang Chee Wee, who will retire in June.
Meanwhile, the City of Dubuque is seeking applicants for a new fire chief following Rick Steines’ retirement later this month. Western Dubuque Community Schools officials hope to have a new superintendent chosen by the end of the month ahead of Rick Colpitts’ retirement this summer. Additionally, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields was recently named the new president-chancellor of Southern University System in Louisiana.
And for the first time in 16 years, Dubuque residents call a different man mayor. New mayors are also at the helm in Manchester, Dyersville, Cascade, Maquoketa and Farley, Iowa.
That’s a lot of lost years of collective experience across a range of disciplines.
One wonders if it is more than a coincidence that this shift comes during a period of time that has been dubbed “the great resignation” to reflect the millions of Americans who are changing jobs or retiring. Resignations climbed through much of 2021 and hit an all-time high in November with 4.5 million people making their exit, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most recent month for which data has been released — December — was not much better, with 4.3 million.
One or two major reasons for the phenomenon are hard to pinpoint and vary from being motivated by pay, benefits, schedule, opportunities and other factors. After enduring the myriad challenges of the pandemic, it seems that people took a moment to evaluate their current situation and were compelled to consider whether another opportunity might make them happier. A new field of interest. A new employer. Retirement from a leadership role.
The changes in leadership in the greater Dubuque community bring both challenges and opportunities. While transitions can be difficult, particularly after the departure of a strong leader of long tenure, with change comes the chance to reexamine processes, consider new approaches and reimagine institutional vision.
While the community and its institutions have been well served by many of these leaders, charting a new course on the heels of one of the most difficult periods in history presents an opportunity for positive change. Many molds were broken during the pandemic — employees don’t necessarily have to be at the office, for instance. If ever there was a mind-set open to a new way of doing things, it is the moment upon us now.
To all those who have served, we offer our gratitude. For those who will carry the torch, we wish you courage and strength as you seek new ways to help our communities thrive. For those empowered to select the next leaders, choose wisely, seeking someone who can forge a path not just for the institutions we are today but the ones we hope to be tomorrow.