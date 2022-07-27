Most people have memorized their Social Security number, cell phone number, anniversary, birthday and the 911 emergency medical, fire and police protection services number. On July 16, the number “988” became an easy-to-remember crisis hotline number we should log into our memory bank.

Dialing or texting 988 can be used by anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health, substance use crisis and/or other emotional issue. The new nationwide set-up should strengthen and expand the existing Lifeline system, which is a national network of over 200 local, independent and state-funded crisis centers.

Steve Corbin, emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa, is a freelance writer who receives no remuneration, funding or endorsement from any for-profit business, not-for-profit organization, Political Action Committee or political party. steven.b.corbin@gmail.com

