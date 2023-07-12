Like most physicians, I’m a great believer in preventive medicine. Along with being strongly pro-vaccine, I also endorse colonoscopies to detect early cancers in the colon or rectum. Mixing my metaphors, I recently voted with my feet and came face to face with artificial intelligence (AI).

And yes, I know it’s a hard sell because a colonoscopy — or, to be more accurate, the required preparation for it (the “cleanout”) — isn’t pleasant. However, it’s important; it could save your life.

Recommended for you

Henry I. Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger distinguished fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags