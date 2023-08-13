On July 11, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the City of Dubuque’s issuer rating and outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds from Aa3 to Aa2, the third-highest rating possible. The improved rating will assist the city in securing the best terms for financial products like loans, which can provide substantial savings for the city and taxpayers.

According to Moody’s, the issuer rating was upgraded to Aa2 because “the city has strong financial operations and ample revenue-raising flexibility, which has resulted in steadily improved available fund balance and cash. The city serves as a regional economic center and its regional economic growth rate has outpaced the nation over the past five years. The city’s local economy is likely to remain strong because of its mix of commercial and industrial industries, stable population and steady tax base growth.”

Jenny Larson became the City of Dubuque’s chief financial officer in January. She had been budget director for the city from 2006 to 2019, when she was promoted to director of finance and budget. Prior to her role as budget director, Larson was a senior associate with Eide Bailly, LLP, in Dubuque. Larson holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Loras College.