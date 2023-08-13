On July 11, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the City of Dubuque’s issuer rating and outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds from Aa3 to Aa2, the third-highest rating possible. The improved rating will assist the city in securing the best terms for financial products like loans, which can provide substantial savings for the city and taxpayers.
According to Moody’s, the issuer rating was upgraded to Aa2 because “the city has strong financial operations and ample revenue-raising flexibility, which has resulted in steadily improved available fund balance and cash. The city serves as a regional economic center and its regional economic growth rate has outpaced the nation over the past five years. The city’s local economy is likely to remain strong because of its mix of commercial and industrial industries, stable population and steady tax base growth.”
Moody’s subsequent credit analysis of the City of Dubuque states, “The city’s healthy financial operations, with strong reserves, have resulted in steady improvement in available fund balance and cash ratios.”
Just as individuals have their own credit report and rating issued by credit bureaus, cities are evaluated by their own set of ratings agencies to access their creditworthiness. Moody’s is the agency that evaluates the creditworthiness of the City of Dubuque bonds. The city provides full disclosure of operations and a broad range of financial information to Moody’s to assist with its determination of the city’s bond rating. Moody’s also considers the community’s economy, including indicators such as median household income and economic growth.
Moody’s opinion of that creditworthiness, in other words, the issuer’s financial ability to make interest payments and repay the loan in full at maturity, is what determines the bond’s rating and affects the yield the issuer must pay to entice investors. The rating of a city’s bonds is a measure of their credit quality. The rating greatly influences interest rate, investment appetite and bond pricing. The independent rating agencies issue their ratings based on future expectations and outlook. A higher bond rating generally means the city can borrow at a lower interest rate, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.
City staff follows the policy direction of the mayor and City Council as it prudently manages the general, debt service and enterprise funds and attempts to issue and structure debt to maintain or increase current bond ratings, as this provides for a lower cost of borrowing.
Moody’s ratings range on a scale from Aaa (highest) to C (lowest), with 19 different designations in between. Moody’s has also assigned Aa2 to the city’s Taxable General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2023A, which were sold on July 17 for $6,029,100 at an average taxable interest rate of 4.70%.
Dubuque’s low property tax rate and strategic use of debt provide additional context on the city’s fiscal health. Of the 11 largest cities in Iowa, Dubuque has the lowest city property tax rate. The highest city’s rate is 110% higher than Dubuque’s and the average of the 10 other cities is 49% higher than Dubuque. When comparing the utilization of statutory debt limit, Dubuque is the fifth lowest among those 11 cities at just 41%.
The mayor and City Council’s fiscal management and the hard work of city staff have the City of Dubuque in an excellent position to support continued investments that are making a difference in our community, and continued investment in the infrastructure that must exist for Dubuque to continue to thrive.
Jenny Larson became the City of Dubuque’s chief financial officer in January. She had been budget director for the city from 2006 to 2019, when she was promoted to director of finance and budget. Prior to her role as budget director, Larson was a senior associate with Eide Bailly, LLP, in Dubuque. Larson holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Loras College.