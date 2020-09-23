Evil Knievel, famed motorcycle stunt jumper, could not have made the leap Paul Hemmer attempted recently (Sept. 15 letter to the editor) in associating elected Republicans with traditional American values. What are these values Paul is suggesting? Could they be honesty, truth, respect for our Constitution, respect for law, or legal use of public funds? Let’s consider only those episodes in which Donald Trump has been recorded or was seen on television.
1. He has suggested Americans consider the injection of disinfectant or inserting a glowing ultra-violet light into a body cavity to cure COVID-19.
2. He has effectively hired the U.S. attorney general to represent him in a rape case.
3. He has refused to allow subordinates to testify before Congress.
4. He has refused members of Congress access to documents needed for them to do their job.
5. He has attempted to move a G7 conference to his estate.
6. He had to close his “charity” because it was being used for his political purposes.
7. He refused to be honest with the American public about the threat of COVID-19, suggesting it would just “go away.”
8. He has slandered political rivals of both parties with the often used “well I’ve heard” statements and no proof.
To equate Donald Trump or the lemming-like Republican Party of today to protectors of traditional American values is laughable! Holding political rallies where wearing masks is optional suggests American values do not hold life sacred. Evangelists, where are you?