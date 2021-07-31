I recently learned that federal records reveal the percentage of nursing home workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is as low as 48%. That includes Iowa. A past Iowa CareGivers survey revealed that vaccine hesitancy exists in Iowa, even among direct caregivers in nursing facilities.
Having had a 30-year career as a direct caregiver in Iowa, I have been vaccinated by choice and trusted its effectiveness and safety. For me, the risk of accepting the vaccine was far less than the risk of getting the virus and its potential consequences. It was my choice.
Some direct caregivers express fear, uncertainty, and want more positive research evidence. Some feel, why bother with a vaccine when you still may have to deal with wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds when necessary.
I accepted the vaccine to protect myself and others from potential exposure and to keep all of us safe in my direct care workplace. After all, it’s not just about me. It’s also about others whose health is vulnerable, and their need to be kept safe and healthy in the caregiving setting they find themselves.
Whether the choice to be vaccinated or not is based on one’s faith in the Divine or a basic humanitarian gesture for good, getting vaccinated can be the right thing to do. It was for me a powerful and practical witness that demonstrated my genuine compassionate care for others. Yet, being vaccinated against COVID-19 remains a choice for each one of us.