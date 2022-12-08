At age 99, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger is still giving tons of advice ranging from the Ukrainian tragedy to the Middle East, Latin America, China and Russia, etc. All of his life, he focused on international diplomacy, war and peace and global foreign policy in general. He served under Nixon and Ford and his career spanned many decades. He partook in ending the Vietnam War but did so with brutal Christmas bombings which elicited much criticism. It sort of anticipated Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s notion that if America engages in bombing it is moral because America is doing it.

Despite protest from some Nobel committee members he received the Nobel Peace Prize but later circumstances when Vietnam was lost prompted him to offer to return the prize. Well, Henry did the noble thing and donated the award money to charity.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.

