The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides the bedrock protection to free speech. References to this right can be found in the documentary record of U.S. history and the language of everyday life. Free speech has been applied to individuals, groups, communities, families and the nation itself.
From the Revolution to the present, free speech has been one of America’s strongest cultural bonds, a birthright for some and a cruel mockery for others. The meanings and complexities of freedom of speech have been shaped in various ways by political leaders and by former slaves, union organizers, freedom riders and women’s rights advocates.
The meanings of free speech have been constructed not only in congressional debates and political treatises but also on plantations and picket lines, in living rooms and kitchen tables. A terrain of conflict, freedom of speech has been subject to multiple and competing interpretations with its meaning constantly created and recreated.
At the federal level, Joseph Biden’s first 100 days as president were judged as largely successful. Biden has benefited by the contrast with Donald Trump, the most authoritarian and divisive person to occupy the Oval Office in modern memory. Trump’s giant $1.9 trillion tax cut for big corporations and the wealthy make Biden’s proposals to increase taxes on them to pay for infrastructure and education seem even more reasonable. On the fraught issue of race, Trump’s overt racism and his overtures to White supremacists, especially after the death of George Floyd while in police custody, make Biden’s initiatives to end police brutality and “root out systemic racism” seem appropriate correctives.
While Biden noted the importance of free speech, his administration has largely ignored some pleas of certain child rights advocates. Internationally, for example, the U.S. in 2020 was the only country in the world that has failed to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
In addition, the nation refuses to intervene on behalf of imprisoned children who face life sentences without the possibility of parole.
With regard to human rights. America has ratified or acceded to fewer key human rights accords than all of the other economically and militarily powerful nations of the world.
Freedom of speech includes citizens’ ability to make their voices heard at the ballot box.
A new law in Georgia restricts mobile voting units, narrows the period for casting absentee ballots, and limits the number of secure drop boxes. A coalition of civil rights groups recently filed a lawsuit identifying these and similar measures as examples of voter suppression aimed at people of color, low-income persons, students and others. It will be interesting to if the Biden-led federal government joins the lawsuit.
Recent Democratic lawmakers have tried to get Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform, invest in green technology, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, adopt a national policy of paid family leave, and institute gun control measures. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his faithful followers stand in fearful awe of Trump and have blocked all such efforts.
The Biden-Harris administration faces a contentious and challenging political era.
Progressive policies might even become popular among large segments of the nation’s populace, ushering in the most significant changes since the 1960s.