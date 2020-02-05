Our Founders gave their families, lives and fortunes to take us from Socialism to our Constitution and freedom. Every true American should make it a top priority to fight for the Constitution and freedom for future generations to come. It is so great to have a President like Trump. He isn’t a Democrat or a Republican. He is a common sense red neck American first.
I don’t really care what Trump says. He calls a spade a spade. I love what he is trying to get done. He is the best President since Reagan. He is getting a lot done even with the Democrats trying to impeach him since the day he was elected just because he’s trying to get America back to the Constitution, our freedom and drain the swamp.
Obama said ISIS are just a JV team. Look at the thousands of Christians that Qassim Suleimani ordered tortured to death with Obama and Biden in office until Trump became President. Trump has confirmed constitutional judges to the courts. This should be the top priority of every true American when voting. Democrats will never appoint constitutional judges. Trump loves America and freedom for all. He doesn’t go all over the world and cut America down like Obama did. Trump could travel all over the world. But no, he is trying to save America and our children from becoming a one world order under the Democrat Socialism Party.