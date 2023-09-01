If you’re firing up the grill this weekend or planning to take a dip in the Mississippi River amid the late summer blast of hot weather, take a moment to recall the reason we mark this Monday holiday. If you have a three-day weekend off work, that might be due to the work of labor unions.

Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues such as health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.

