If you’re firing up the grill this weekend or planning to take a dip in the Mississippi River amid the late summer blast of hot weather, take a moment to recall the reason we mark this Monday holiday. If you have a three-day weekend off work, that might be due to the work of labor unions.
Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues such as health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.
Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, Labor Day first was declared a federal holiday in 1894.
While there was a time when labor and management were adversaries, these days ensuring a quality workforce requires the cooperation of both.
Labor leaders in Dubuque long have known this and have made the effort to collaborate in many instances. Striking a balance between being advocates for their membership and applying a cooperative tone in working through issues with management is business as usual in today’s labor organizations.
Union or not, we can all celebrate the American worker — the men and women whose dedication and resilience have helped us get through the challenges of the past two years. With workforce shortages and supply-chain disruption, today’s laborers are working harder than ever to serve customers.
In tribute to them, let’s make an effort to honor workers this weekend and going forward — from those in retail to health care to manufacturing to the service industry — by recognizing their infinite impact on our local economy and treating them with the respect they deserve.
As Dubuque County Supervisors lament the soaring cost of juvenile detention services in the region, it’s time for the state to step in and address the issue more broadly.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough and Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center Director Tony Reed told the Telegraph Herald this week that the state’s juvenile detention system faces myriad challenges — such as fewer detention centers, more behavioral problems and mental health needs among youth, increased federal regulations and insurance costs and lagging state funding.
All of these issues have led to sharply rising costs for both of the detention centers with which Dubuque County contracts to hold minors, as well as for the county governments that contract with them.
What once cost $215,500 in fiscal year 2021 has ballooned to $370,000 in fiscal year 2023. While costs once were split 50-50 between state and counties, the state barely covered 10% of costs during the pandemic.
Earlier this year, the Iowa Supreme Court called for an overhaul of the system in response to a report from the Iowa Juvenile Justice Task Force.
While the Dubuque County officials look for solutions to address increasing costs, the state must seek efficiencies to make these important services more affordable across the state.
Ever been a room where the air isn’t moving, the heat is stifling and the speaker at the front of the room is talking about something you’re not sure you understand? Well that could have been the case in a whole lot of Dubuque area classrooms last week.
As temperatures neared the three-digit mark and heat indexes soared to 115, the bell rang, and Dubuque Community and Holy Family Catholic schools were in session. While both school systems and others in the area called for early dismissal, attending for even five hours made for a sweltering experience.
Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the tri-state area that ended in the evening on Aug. 24, leading the Dubuque, Western Dubuque and Holy Family Catholic school systems to release students early each day last week.
At Thomas Jefferson Middle School — one of several schools that lacks air conditioning — temperatures topped 93 degrees in at least one classroom. It’s hard to imagine much learning being done in those circumstances.
As school officials work toward raising funds to complete air conditioning in all schools, they might consider canceling classes in cases of excessive heat. If the objective is educating, and not just checking days off the calendar, that makes the most sense.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.