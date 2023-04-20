The year 1917 was a pivotal one. Leninism emerged in Russia and President Wilson entered World War I.
Few would have predicted the massive long term historical consequences wrought by these two historical giants. Both represented the largest country in their respective continent. Essentially, Leninism started to compete with Wilsonism and Wilsonism started to compete with Leninism. Both practiced universal missionism. One drew its inspiration from Karl Marx’s 1848 Communist Manifesto while the other drew its inspiration from Manifest Destiny of the 1840s. Though opposing each other, both forged ideologies which axiomatically assumed human nature to be good. Both condemned the old and regaled in utopian futures. Both got sufficient political support to try to enact their policies. Both tended to deify politics which dangerously neglected ethics.
While Wilson wanted to make the world safe for democracy, Lenin soon formed the Third Communist International to spread communism globally. In an uncompromising crusading fashion that emphasized unconditional surrender, the two future super powers, over the long term, prepared the groundwork for placing the primacy on foreign policy over domestic policy, a horrible policy which caused wars, foisted vast costs and tragedies on the people of both countries while militarily toxifying the planet. All of this was garnished and facilitated by intense propaganda in the form of gargantuan communist banners and massive rallies and demonstrations. For his part, Wilson created the Creel Committee on Public Information and the 4 Minute Men speakers, among lots of ancillary efforts on part of both. And both died within 12 days of each other in 1924, just a few years after having started their universal missionism. In the final analysis neither one ultimately served the national interest of Russia and the U.S. — and serving the national interest should always be THE priority of any policy offered by top pols.
At the end of their political careers both were either stuck with severe problems or were rejected outright and cast away. Lenin died during brutal times of political infighting and civil wars while Wilson, who had pompously proclaimed “we saved the world” in 1918 had his League of Nation rejected by Congress.
There is a surreal if not eerie similarity between the global competition between Lenin and Wilson and the current confrontation between Putin and Biden. The latter, too, started within a war and both also believe they are serving the national interest of their country. Both invoke the presumed superior virtues of their national history and both have sufficient political support to carry on what they believe is the best policy. Both are relatively neglecting domestic issues. Just like Lenin and Wilson, both expand their reach globally for allies or at least sympathetic partners to aid and diplomatically support their cause. Both believe once their policy is successful contentment and popular adulation will follow. Both use intensely Edward Bernays’ public relations gimmicks to white wash, justify and sustain their questionable ventures. Both are unlikely to change their policies in a major way until the severity of domestic issues and the costs of their policies generate discontent and sufficient political opposition to force major policy changes.
While Lenin and Wilson burdened their nations, other nations stayed neutral and benefited substantially. Sweden and Switzerland are the best-known examples but other elements, including war profiteers such as Armand Hammer, the head of Occidental Petroleum, got super wealthy by offering products even money in order to make even more money.
Compared to Lenin and Wilson’s times, benefiting or profiteering in the current conflict between Putin and Biden is taking place during unprecedented global financial and economic interdependency. This entails vast diplomatic and economic benefits for China, to a lesser extent India and uncountable other nations and people who in one way or another offer services or exploit diplomatically and economically vast and highly variegated methods and ways to satisfy their pecuniary tastes and desires. One could say, if two are fighting, the third one is happy and that is China primarily.
In the final analysis, Putin and Biden are likely to become as disappointed as Lenin and Wilson were in the end. Both should ponder the fact that Churchill, adulated to no end during WW II was soundly rejected by the British voters in ’45 when they realized that Britain was massively indebted to the tune of c. 250 percent of its GDP. Both Russia and the U.S. are going into a similar debt slavery.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.
