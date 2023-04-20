The year 1917 was a pivotal one. Leninism emerged in Russia and President Wilson entered World War I.

Few would have predicted the massive long term historical consequences wrought by these two historical giants. Both represented the largest country in their respective continent. Essentially, Leninism started to compete with Wilsonism and Wilsonism started to compete with Leninism. Both practiced universal missionism. One drew its inspiration from Karl Marx’s 1848 Communist Manifesto while the other drew its inspiration from Manifest Destiny of the 1840s. Though opposing each other, both forged ideologies which axiomatically assumed human nature to be good. Both condemned the old and regaled in utopian futures. Both got sufficient political support to try to enact their policies. Both tended to deify politics which dangerously neglected ethics.

