It is an infrequent occurrence that one can learn something of value from Facebook. However, recently I found myself in just that situation.
As I scrolled, I saw a friend’s post that simply read, “Make us 9/12.” Not fully understanding the meaning, I looked to his comments hoping to find an explanation. In a response to someone’s comment, he stated it was a reference to the day after 9/11. Because, as he stated, on that day, there were no races, religions, sexual orientations, political parties or any other of the seemingly endless number of things that we, of late, have allowed to create division.
On 9/12/2001, we were truly the Unites States of America. Through our profound sadness came a deep resolve and sense of nationalism with one singular goal: Delivery of justice to our attackers. As Pearl Harbor did for the Greatest Generation, it took great tragedy for Americans to remember what makes us the most powerful nation on the planet. That power does not come from the individual, but from Americans as a collective group.
It seems, however, that in the nearly 20 years since that time, we have allowed certain events and individuals to fracture our source of power. Sadly, a disproportionate number of these incidents are centered in politics. Personal goals of people in power from both sides of the aisle have somehow become rallying cries for their political bases. We are no longer singularly focused on the enemies on the outside of our borders, but rather see our enemies as having a “D” or “R” behind their name.
I’m fairly certain by this point, the keyboard warriors out there are firing up their MacBooks to drop hate, claiming “In 1935 the Democrats did this,” or “in 1898 the Republicans did that.” I assure the readers, if that is the first thing that comes to your mind, you are missing the point of this article. At some point, we as Americans need to agree to let the past be the past and figure out how to move forward as one nation. We need to be as we were on 9/12. We need to agree there are more dangerous enemies to our way of life than the neighbors with the “Trump” or “Biden” sign in their yard.
It is possible that not everyone has these ideals. Maybe, as a veteran, I have a different viewpoint regarding learning to work and associate with people who outwardly appear to have significant differences in culture and belief. One of the first things we learned in the Navy: Everyone bleeds Navy blue. Maybe, just maybe, that is the missing component for American society. For any people out there who believe they bleed Republican red or Democrat blue, if you truly love this country and wish it to have a future, you may want to try bleeding red, white and blue. The way we did on 9/12.
I recognize my words may not have significant impact on greater American society, but I ask our local tri-state community to commit to being 9/12. We have the ability to make this small part of America a better place by minimizing what divides us, allowing perceived past transgressions to be put to bed, and starting to focus on what unites us. If we, as a community, can be 9/12 every day, then maybe those values can become more contagious than COVID-19, and have an exponential impact on greater American society.
America needs this now, maybe more than ever. There need not be great tragedy for us to come together. I encourage the tri-states to “Be 9/12.”