A few things of concern in the oncoming election. Health care with a single national plan, paying for life termination at the beginning, and social medicine which leaves an opening for no treatment, if your life has lost its productive value.
Prayer in school and at sporting events is not wanted. What is the inhibition now against burning and looting the neighborhood stores? The teaching of the Ten Commandments as a guide for living would help to respect the neighbors and improve self-esteem.
Open borders allow foreign gangs to come and take over the neighborhoods and sell our children drugs.
Personal freedom in a Socialistic government would be what the rulers decide.
Check to see what your candidate stands for as a party member, and think through what personal freedom means for you before voting.