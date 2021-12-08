It’s that season when the passage of time requires patience. The end of daylight savings time forces us to adjust our attitudes along with our clocks. My evening walk along the trail out at the park feels like trying to find the snack aisle just before the store lights go out for the night.
The spring equinox sits waiting on the other side of the earth’s orbit around the sun. It is best to settle in for the long ride because there are no short cuts to spring along this route according to Google Maps.
There are things we can do while we wait. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then patience makes it possible to wait for spring. The World Series was pushed into November, allowing us to hang on to summer for a while longer. With the Brewers eliminated, I had to force-feed my viewing. Baseball teaches us patience.
I enjoy the drama between pitches: the exchange of signs with the catcher, the shaking off a sign, the runner inching off first base, the second baseman slapping his glove behind the runner. It creates a story within the story that culminates with the pitch. If it’s a hit or a strikeout, we feel an instantaneous rush of adrenaline as if all the action of the game is compressed into a microsecond. Then the story starts again. If you read between the lines, a story of expectant patience unfolds.
Winter is the long wait between pitches. I don’t waste that precious time. The transition from fall to winter evolves slowly. Not much happens, unless you look closely.
I still hunt deer with my son and grandson. That is I hunt deer but don’t shoot deer, unless you count my camera. My photography skills fall somewhere between clumsy and dumb luck, and my “shots” often miss the target. It’s a good thing I don’t rely on my camera to put meat on the table.
The other night I was on the edge of a cornfield waiting for deer to come out and feed, which challenges my patience. Deer have no qualms about being late for dinner. I looked across the field and saw nothing, glanced down at my phone, looked back up, and a doe was standing 50 yards from me, as if the special effects department had spliced her into my scene. I wished I could roll back the scene to see when she appeared, but her sudden appearance will have to satisfy my curiosity.
The previous night, four deer appeared in the corner of the field and began chasing one another in and out of the woods. I was mesmerized, as if watching a game where no one kept score. I “shot” the deer with my telephoto lens, perhaps to prove I was an eye witness to a casual sort of history where nothing important happens. In a world where too many important things happen daily, this scene in a remote cornfield provides a moment of calm.
Our dog Fargo does not hunt deer with us but conducts his own hunt on our daily walks. He rarely shows patience with visitors at our front door — his meet and greet resembles a 5-alarm fire drill — but his nose embodies patience as he searches every square inch of the trail for a scent of excitement. If you look or sniff hard enough, you can find something of interest to carry you through winter.
I’m the sort of person who gets impatient with a car in front of me that’s doing 29 in a 30 mph zone. But when I’m patient, the world slows down to a pace that invites investigation. Time unravels not only the flow of events but also the tapestry of details that make our moments memorable.
If we have patience, the world will unfold, slowly but magnificently. And we can find a story within the story regardless of the pitch count.