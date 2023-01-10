This week brings our fourth in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This week, we’ll be talking about access to health and wellness, and Hodge serves as the event sponsor.
In August, we kicked off this important series of conversations with the topic of housing, following up with a discussion on workforce and then one on education issues. We’ve identified seven topics total and will host the events over the next few months, seeking community engagement along the way.
This week’s event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. in Dubuque, with the presentation and a panel discussion beginning at 6. Participants can anticipate an honest conversation aimed at identifying challenges, resources and opportunities related to leveling the playing field when it comes to access to health care and preventive wellness. We’ve reached out to our key community stakeholders in this arena including MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Unity Point-Health Finley Hospital, Crescent Community Health Center, as well as local public health officials. Over the process of putting the pieces in place for this session, I’ve come to see that while we’ve made enormous strides in this area (remember that two decades ago we didn’t have Crescent Community Health Center), there’s much work to be done to ensure that all populations have access to the health care options many of us take for granted.
Our partners from the Community Foundation will share some key information from new data they have collected and will invite everyone to participate in future conversations that will help build Dubuque’s Community Equity Profile — a guide for the community to understand its strengths and opportunities to improve access to critical resources so all people can thrive.
For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com. We hope to see you there.
Congratulate John Schmidt
We plan to celebrate our 2022 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient, John Schmidt, with a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.
A program will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free, and no RSVPs are required. The event will be shown live on TelegraphHerald.com.
Additionally, we invite community members as well as family and friends of Schmidt to send personal well wishes to him for publication in a special keepsake section of the TH on Jan. 31. To submit your free personal congratulatory message of 250 words or less, go to FirstCitizenAward.com. You can even include photos. The deadline to submit is Jan. 16. For businesses that would like to congratulate Schmidt, please contact the advertising department at 563-588-5694.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com
