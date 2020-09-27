Letter writer Paul Hemmer says he wants us to support “traditional values” by voting Republican. Well I guess if one counts misogyny, arrogance, homophobia, oppression and racism as good ol’ fashioned American values then one would be supporting them by voting Republican.
While we’re at it, let’s not forget hypocrisy, which is another traditional value Republicans love. Senate Republicans refused to allow Merrick Garland even the courtesy of a hearing due to some horse manure about not having a Supreme Court confirmation in an election year, mainly because of their racist hatred of President Obama. Fast forward to 2020 and they’re singing a very different tune following the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Now every Republican from the president on down wants to ram through a confirmation in the six weeks before election day, when they refused to do their duty after Justice Scalia passed almost a year before Election Day 2016.
We would be a lot better off if we stopped voting for such “traditional values” and voted for actual American values of service, kindness and community. We would be better off working to exemplify such values instead of the hollow obscene shell our country has decayed into by following “traditional values.”
That is why I am voting a straight Democratic ticket because it is well past time to give the likes of President Trump, Mitch McConnell and Joni Ernst their walking papers this year followed by our COVID-enabling Governor Reynolds and Chuck Grassley in 2022.