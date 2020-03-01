In 2010, when Iowa officials asked voters whether the state should create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, it was a pretty easy ask.
After all, they were quick to point out, it wasn’t a tax increase. It was just a fund that, in the event of a sales-tax increase, would get a piece of the pie — three-eighths of a cent of that increase, to be exact.
And that money — if and when a sales-tax increase was in place — would go toward things such as improving and protecting water quality, reducing soil erosion, protecting wildlife habitat and funding parks and trails. Who could disagree with that?
Not lawmakers. Some 90% of them supported the measure, and voters in turn gave their approval.
The TH Editorial Board, however, had some reservations. Spending money on those conservation efforts sounded like a great cause. But the Editorial Board was reluctant to support the funding mechanism of committing a chunk of future sales-tax dollars to a specific priority, saying it would “tie the hands of future legislatures.”
“Who can predict what sort of financial condition Iowa will be in when the Legislature next decides to increase the sales tax?” we wrote then. What if another issue becomes an equal or greater priority?
That brings us to 2020, when the vision for how funding of the Natural Resources Trust Fund will work isn’t a lot clearer.
It turns out lawmakers — or more specifically, the governor — do not feel their hands are tied by the 2010 designation. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan for a sales-tax increase would use a large share of the new revenue to cut state income taxes and decrease property taxes by having the state pick up from counties some costs for mental-health services. In addition, the plan would pull a current conservation fund — Resource Enhancement and Protection — into the trust fund, so REAP then would be funded by the sales-tax revenue, and its other funding sources would be eliminated.
That’s not what 2010 voters signed on for.
What passed in 2010 stated: “Trust fund moneys shall supplement and not replace moneys appropriated by the general assembly to support the constitutional purposes provided ...” Yet the governor’s plan would indeed replace moneys appropriated elsewhere — the REAP funding.
In fact, analysis by Iowa Fiscal Partnership shows that under the Reynolds plan, the conservation priorities that Iowa voters supported in 2010 would get just 40% of what they should receive from the sales-tax increase that voters authorized.
Another issue with Reynolds’ tax plan: It’s regressive. When you increase sales tax, that impacts everybody equally, rich and poor. But who gets the greatest benefit from the income tax cut and the property tax cut? The rich, who have bigger incomes and own more property.
Consider an elderly person in an apartment. The only part of Reynolds’ plan that will impact his or her wallet is the extra penny paid on goods and services.
Protecting Iowa’s water, soil and wildlife habitat and supporting parks and trails, that’s what Iowans voted for in 2010. While many states have created conservation trust funds, Iowa is the only state that has yet to put a penny into the fund. It’s a noble cause, but Reynolds’ plan can’t be the best way to get more money for conservation.
Committing a future Legislature to this funding mechanism seemed to us like a bad idea a decade ago. But it won voter approval, and now it’s up to lawmakers and the governor to find a pathway to make it work.
Iowa leadership must seek a solution that won’t disproportionately impact the state’s low-income residents.