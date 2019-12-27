The tenure of Dubuque’s first City Council members of Hispanic descent drew to a close this month when the terms of Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios ended.
Rios chose not to seek re-election and Del Toro was defeated in November by Laura Roussell, who will join the council in January.
Those who take on the hard work, headaches and public scrutiny of holding public office deserve the appreciation of community constituents.
In the case of Rios, that sentiment is dampened by the fact that he stopped coming to meetings after Election Day, failing to show up for what remained in his term.
But Del Toro’s case is different, and he has served the community well and in the manner that he said he would.
Four years ago, Del Toro promised to pursue changes and speak up in some areas where others had not. He made good on that pledge, challenging assumptions and questioning city administration. While we didn’t
always agree with Del Toro (most notably on his vote against sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road), he was a quality elected official.
One of Del Toro’s achievements, accomplished early in his first year in office, was persuading council colleagues to place public comments early on the council agenda rather than at the unpredictable end. It was a sensible victory for constituent access to government, and the dire predictions of midnight-oil-burning meetings never materialized.
There will likely be somewhat less rancor and drama around council meetings with the departure of Del Toro and Rios. But the council would be wise to take a lesson from Del Toro in asking questions and challenging the status quo when necessary.
On another matter involving Jake Rios, it’s time the state provide clarification.
Rios in November revealed documents that were part of a closed session of the Dubuque City Council. Mayor Roy Buol has pushed for Rios to be held accountable for his actions, requesting opinions about potential remedies from the county attorney, the state attorney general’s office, the state ombudsman’s office and the Iowa Public Information Board.
So far, no opinions have been forthcoming.
While the statute clearly states that content from closed session meetings can only be revealed at the direction of a court order, the law provides no explanation of what the consequences should be for violating the rule.
Here’s where the state has to step in and clarify this issue. If the state is going to have statutes in place holding elected officials to account, it must be expressly stated what the consequence would be for a failure to act in accordance with the law. Sorting it out after the fact is difficult and provides diminished value.
Mayor Buol may not get his remedy in this case, but the state should establish clarification going forward.
Young people often emulate the behaviors they see in adults, which should be a reminder to set a good example.
Sometimes, philanthropy is contagious.
Two local groups have been raking in donations for nonprofits — 100+ Men Who Care and 100 Women Who Care. Both organizations meet quarterly, and members hear brief presentations and vote on a nonprofit to receive money raised that night.
Resources Unite Director Josh Jasper spoke to a service learning class at Western Dubuque High School about the work of those organizations.
That was all the kids needed to hear to launch their own version — 100 Teens Who Care. Students plan to have teenagers each bring $20, which gets them a ticket to submit the name of a charity they would like to support.
Three of those charities will be picked at random, and the students who submitted the organizations will have the chance to make their pitch to the group. Then, the teens will vote on which nonprofit receives the money.
The group hopes to eventually reach at least 100 teens participating in each meeting so they can raise $2,000 or more for a nonprofit at a time.
What a heart-warming endeavor for these high school students to undertake. Kudos to them — and to the adults who inspired them.