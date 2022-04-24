We are truly fortunate to have access to local commercial air service. Commercial air service is an economic asset for our region.
According to Dubuque Regional Airport’s recently updated master plan, the total economic impact of the airport is more than $78.5 million a year, supporting over 700 jobs and generating $28 million in payroll. The Fly DBQ customer-focused experience is beyond compare with Iowa’s only free-parking commercial service airport, a toll-free travelers’ aid hotline, no queues, being minutes rather than hours from your arrival into Dubuque from your bed … priceless!
It’s time to Fly DBQ not in theory but in practice. We cannot just say Fly DBQ and expect that to be enough. We must support local air service today to ensure we have local air service tomorrow. It is a luxury, not a given, to possess such a tremendous community and economic asset and one we cannot afford to take it for granted.
We have to make intentional choices that demonstrate that our community has a demand for travel. We prove that support in load factors, a key metric that measures route performance by seat capacity. The higher the load factor, the more successful and more profitable the route to the airlines.
Significant pilot shortages, reductions in jets and rising fuel costs are taking their toll on the industry, with regional markets like Dubuque taking the brunt of the impact. Over 70 regional markets have lost or reduced service since the start of 2021. Pre-COVID, the Dubuque Regional Airport was on an impressive growth trajectory, seeing load factors steadily increase to an average of nearly 80% and the goal of expanded service within our reach. Today, our load factors are underperforming those of our peer markets, certainly a risk factor in these uncertain times. The challenges plaguing the commercial airline industry could adversely affect our community’s local access and future service.
We do have the opportunity to alter our course. With an additional three passengers per flight, we increase our load factors and competitiveness with other peer regional markets. This is not an impossible dream … it is an achievable goal! We need collective action from the community. From corporate to leisure travel, book your flights out of the Dubuque Regional airport.
It’s time to Fly DBQ today, so we keep commercial service tomorrow.
A Dubuque native, Grover has been president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce since January 2007. Her email address is mgrover@dubuquechamber.com.