The sun rose at 5:35 a.m. on that September day he was born. It was a Tuesday and the leaves were changing to the russets, golds and yellows of autumn. Most of the families in the Eagle Point area were from Germany. Six families within a block of his home had arrived from Austria or Germany. He was born in the white, wood house he lived in that sat on a rise above the railroad tracks at the end of Garfield Avenue.
“When we were kids we’d sneak up to the rail cars. The railroad dick would yell, ‘Hey! You kids!’ But by then we’d kicked off the top of the coal and he’d let us go.”
Two weeks before his birth, the Chicago Great Western Railroad offered special sleeping cars leaving Dubuque for the Des Moines State Fair. Some 70% of the bread consumed in the United States that year was baked at home.
He was born in a time before children scooted on sidewalks in wheelie shoes that sparkled with lights, before paisley cell phones and oceans of facts in a net in space. Draft animals were used on farms. Iowa hadn’t finished wiring electricity to its residents.
“What’s my old pal across the street doing?” The old man asked, “I haven’t seen him for a while.”
“He’s away with his reserve unit.” His neighbor said.
“He sure takes good care of his dogs. Is he still driving to Dyersville?”
“Yes,” the neighbor responded.
The old man wore a tan straw hat. A shadow of white whiskers curved along his jaw. Sweat trickled down his cheek. He looked to a quick, little sparrow that dropped to the driveway. The old man pointed to a small corn stalk in a crack in the middle of his driveway.
“See the corn? I don’t know how that kernel got there.” He paused. “I been watering it.”
As he finished talking he got up and walked slowly to the tomatoes, moving like an altar boy in a sacristy, with vegetables in cages standing upon an earthen altar. Drums of rain water sat by the garage.
“Boy, the tomatoes,” he said.
The old man loved this earth. The garden held magic and hope and wonder.
“Did you hear what they’re getting for corn this year?” The old man rumbled. “Is it five dollars? I know it’s high.”
His neighbor and his mailman of 20 years worked in his garden. Sundays the mailman stopped to weed. The friends kept vigil.
Seated in his chair, he talked about Dubuque.
“When I was 16 I went to work in a shoe store on Rhomberg. We took in enough shoes by eight o’clock to keep us busy all day. Used to be eight or nine shops in town.”
He remembered neighbors working in the quarry off the point, by the river, alongside his dad.
“My dad was crushed at that quarry. Big rock came tumbling down. Killed him. It was about quitting time. March 1, 1928.” He added, “This is my last year, I can’t take it any more. Got to get down on my hands and knees to pull the weeds.”
The mailman was kneeling by the tomatoes. “Know how to get the weeds?” The old man asked.
“Yeah. Use a knife.”
The old man waved his hand across the garden like a blessing. The sweet mulch smells drafted the garden.
The old man was a part of this place, a part of the spirit and a part of the truth.
Late in the day, after the sun had moved toward its western edge upon the horizon, splashing orange hues above the bluffs, the old man fell into a peaceful sleep. Black birds sailed in over his seat and perched on the stakes in the garden. A dove cooed from the branch of a nearby tree.
The old man died that year the neighbors pitched in to weed his garden. He had turned 100. As long as the neighbors shared conversations, he was remembered.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
