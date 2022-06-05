Dubuque County candidate for county attorney Sam Wooden raised more than $13,000 in campaign contributions from outside Dubuque County. While raising out-of-state money to influence decision making is common in legislative races, it’s unprecedented in a Dubuque County race.
“Run For Something,” a group that according to its website endorses “young, progressive” candidates, has endorsed Sam Wooden. The Democratic Socialists of America uses “progressive” and “socialists” interchangeably on their website.
Socialists advocate for defunding the police. Wooden’s campaign finance report from May 19 shows outsiders from Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey and other communities where defunding police has become a reality. These supporters account for more than half of Wooden’s campaign funding. I suspect that some of his donors have barely, if ever, met the candidate and that their support is solely based on Wooden’s age and his restorative justice political ideology.
Restorative justice allows systematic non-punishment for crime and does not work. Communities that have shifted money from law enforcement to other agencies or simply cut police budgets are now scrambling to “re-fund the police” because the most common outcome from their budget cuts is low morale among the police force, understaffed police departments, and rising crime.
Our community works together to find the right solutions to make Dubuque a great place to live. We do not need outsiders spending thousands, advocating for outcomes here that have already proven unsafe in their communities. We need to re-elect C.J. May as county attorney.
