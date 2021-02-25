I encourage my Ward 1 neighbors to vote for John Pregler in the March 2 special election.
I have known and worked with John for almost 20 years. I was with John for a decade at Cartegraph where he worked with local and state governments finding solutions to a wide variety of problems facing governments across the United States. Clients were often impressed by John’s in-depth knowledge of their needs and operations to the point that they believed John had previously worked in government. John understands how government both works and doesn’t work.
John’s understanding and approach to planning, budgeting and operations has benefited communities across the country. Placing his knowledge, experience and skills on the Dubuque City Council will bring those same benefits to this city in these challenging times.