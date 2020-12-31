There’s been a lot of talk about not tearing down statues of the Confederacy because “that’s part of our history.”
I agree it’s part of our history.
But the Confederacy statues celebrate the darkest part of our history. The confederates were traitors trying to overthrow the government of the USA. They were the enemy, causing more than 700,000 deaths! We fought the Nazis in World War II. That’s part of our history, too. They also were the enemy. Do we erect statues to them? We’re still fighting the Nazis, as they show up at Trump rallies.
It’s been 150 years. Let’s quit honoring the traitors of the confederacy and the hate that goes with it. Tear down the statues, so we can move on to a more equitable and loving society.