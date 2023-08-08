SPRING GREEN, Wis. — My neighbors and I on Soeldner Road in the Town of Spring Green just got fiber broadband access in our homes! Up until this time, some of us could get fixed wireless broadband, but not all of us. Now, we all have access to gigabit fiber broadband via Lightspeed and the Reedsburg Utility Commission (RUCLS)!

While I am thrilled that we finally are connected to reliable and fast broadband, I also recognize that there are a lot of people in our communities who still don’t have access. As your State Senator, I continue to work with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and telecommunications providers to find ways to connect more people swiftly.

A Republican from Spring Green, Marklein has served as a member of the Wisconsin State Senate since 2015.

