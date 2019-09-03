Maybe you’re feeling a little melancholy now that the last three-day weekend of the summer season is over. Maybe you dread winter coming and weren’t ready for this year’s early onslaught of pumpkin spice.
Maybe it’s time you try to think about things differently. After all, fall is arguably the best season in the tri-states. OK, so that’s just my opinion, but I can argue with the best of them.
Your guide for all things fall and winter in the tri-states was in the middle of your newspaper on Sunday. If you didn’t find it amid the inserted ads, check the recycling bin. You’ll want to keep the 60-page Vacationland Fall/Winter handy just in case you need reminding about how much there is to do around here.
Editor Jim Swenson, the czar of Vacationland, put together lots of quick looks at various area communities. What to do, where to eat, what to see when visiting Elkader or Mineral Point or Maquoketa.
There’s also rundowns of area brew pubs, wineries, coffee shops, museums, restaurants and unique hotels. Add to that listings of events throughout the fall and winter and you might just begin to see September as the kickoff to a great time to explore the tri-states.
SEND US YOUR SPORTS VIDEOSHave you been that parent or grandparent who watches a high school sporting event while recording plays on your phone? You may or may not get around to putting together Junior’s highlight reel — but we’ve got a home for those videos, regardless.
You can help enhance our sports coverage by submitting plays you caught on video for our student athlete highlight videos. We’re interested in videos shot at local schools or youth sporting events. You can upload highlight videos at TelegraphHerald.com/GameDay. Videos accepted for publication will appear on TelegraphHerald.com, and on the TH YouTube channel. Some could be featured on More Than the Score.
Students, parents, coaches or any fans can upload the videos
directly from a smart phone, tablet or computer. Timeliness counts, so don’t wait too long — during or soon after the game or athletic event is ideal.
And while you’re at it, subscribe to our YouTube channel for
access to 20,000-plus local videos: TelegraphHerald.com/YouTube.
SIGN UP FOR FRAUD FIGHTERSI got a call from a reader this week who had received a suspicious call, claiming she was being sent a new Medicare card. The caller, of course, asked her to verify her information. She didn’t fall for it. Instead she called Medicare and police — both of whom declared it a scam.
Some of these schemes are so devious they can be quite difficult to detect. Lots of them will be covered in the Iowa Fraud Fighters seminar coming to Dubuque later this month. The Iowa Insurance Division teamed up with the Iowa attorney general’s office to arm participants with expert fraud prevention tips, reporting resources and more to stay ahead of the latest scams.
Two seminars will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 — one at 7:30 a.m., the other at 1 p.m. — both at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room, 301 Bell St. The event is free, but attendees need a ticket, available at TelegraphHerald.com/fraud.