I sure hope the city/and or the police start enforcing the weight limits on Kelly Lane now that the new Southwest Arterial has opened. Kelly Lane is sure starting to break up in quite a number of places. I have not seen any tour buses lately, though. I think the COVID-19 probably has taken care of that, however.
Letter: Let trucks start using Southwest Arterial
