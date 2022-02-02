It’s been two years now since an event drew in North End neighborhood kids to help reimagine what Dubuque’s Comiskey Park could look like.
Children and teens joined a nationally recognized architect as well as landscape artists and urban planners to help create a vision for the North End space.
Architect Michael Ford, of Madison, Wis., said it was all about community engagement and getting young people excited about what’s going on in their city.
Adults also had a chance to pitch their suggestions to Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department, and ideas such as a splash pad, pavilions, grills, picnic areas, multi-use spaces, updated lighting and improved access were offered as ways to improve this neighborhood space.
Construction on the first phase of the Re-Imagine Comiskey Park plan originally was to have started months ago and been completed this coming spring. Instead, city officials have yet to award a construction contract, and they now anticipate ground might not be broken until at least summer.
The project got hamstrung because of a $250,000 state grant that requires approval from the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office. That means additional work must be done at the site before construction can begin, including conducting an archaeological survey.
Additionally, few of those present for the planning on that February day in 2020 would have guessed how different the world would look two years hence. A pandemic, a worker shortage, supply-chain disruption and inflation have added complications to major projects such as this one, and city officials are trying to contend with increased materials costs.
All of that is understandable. But the city must press forward and bring this project to fruition. Investment in this well-used North End park could have a tremendous impact on a neighborhood with limited amenities.
A TH story explaining the delayed plans was posted on social media recently, and the comments from some community members were disheartening. Some people don’t want to see investment in the area because of crimes that have taken place nearby, particularly a large fight recently.
That might be a testament to exactly why investment in this area is so critical. An improved gathering space could help build community in myriad ways. To assume it wouldn’t be appreciated is to fall into narrow-minded stereotypes about the neighborhood and to ignore that no part of our city is immune to crime.
The renovation of the park calls for expanding it by two acres, bringing it up to 5.69 acres. Additionally, a splash pad, new playground equipment, green space, trails and a larger parking lot will be added. Eventually, Comiskey will have two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and picnic areas.
That’s an exciting prospect for a park that is beloved in its neighborhood and poised to grow in stature with other local residents as well.
That the vision for what it could be grew out of the ideas brought by children who live nearby makes it even more meaningful. Here’s hoping the City of Dubuque is able to get the project back on track soon.